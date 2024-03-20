Chicago police issue alert after woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Austin neighborhood last week.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue.

According to police, the woman just left a business and was about to enter her car when a man approached her from behind, pulled out a gun, and forced her into the passenger seat of her car.

He then drove the victim to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The offender was described as an African American man in his 20s with a dark complexion, facial hair, and full lips. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing with white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Area 4 Detective Division at 312-746-8251