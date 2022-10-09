Chicago Police investigate string of burglaries at fast food restaurants
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating a string of smash and grab restaurant burglaries.
The first happened in Wicker Park near North and Campbell just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Police say an officers spotted the front window at a Subway sandwich shop smashed open. A large rock was spotted on the ground nearby. The register was damaged, and police say the burglar got away with all the cash inside it.
A Pizza Hut next door was also damaged. It's not clear if anything was taken there.
About 30 minutes later in Sauganash thieves smashed their way into a Jersey Mike's on Peterson Avenue.
The Dunkin Donuts next door was damaged as well. It appears nothing was taken.
Police cannot confirm the incidents are connected.
