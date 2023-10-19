Chicago police investigate string of 6 robberies in about an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were investigating a string of six holdups early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video from outside a car rental facility on the Near West Side showed the latest crime, as a black Chrysler stopped in the middle of Western Avenue as an employee crossed the street. At least three men – some in masks and holding guns – jumped out and patted down the victim, then stole his phone. Apparently realizing it wasn't an iPhone, they dropped it and drove off.

It was the first of six robberies or attempted robberies in just over an hour:

The 200 block of North Western around 4:45 a.m.

The 2300 block of West Walnut around 4:50 a.m.

The 1400 block of West Leamington around 5 a.m.

The 3500 block of Wet Medill around 5:27 a.m.

The 3100 block of West Cortland around 5:30 a.m.

The 1600 block of North Humboldt around 5:50 a.m.

In each case, a group of between 2 and 6 suspects got out of a white or black sedan and approached the victim at gunpoint:

In this string of crimes, the victims were all men. In some cases, the thieves made off with their belongings, but no one was hurt.

Ernesto, who works at Kingdom Farms on the Near West Side, said robberies happen outside the business every day. Ernesto didn't want to show his face for fear of being targeted. Earlier, he saw one of his delivery drivers become the latest victim.

"I was loading up trucks. I saw the truck driver opening his doors, and some black Chrysler pulled up on him with 5 guys in it, and just dropped him right away," he said. "I wanted to do something, but I can't, because it's dangerous. So I just hid behind a cab, because they were pointing a gun at me as well."

Ernesto called for more police in the early morning hours

"We need more security," he said.

It was not clear if the six robberies were connected. Police said, if that becomes part of their investigation, they'll release a community alert with those details.