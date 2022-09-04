Watch CBS News
Chicago Police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more connected to illegal street racing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are putting a new city ordinance to use and cracking down on illegal street racing. 

The Chicago Police Department says it impounded seven vehicles connected to so-called sideshows last weekend. 

Police say they have identified at least 44 other vehicles that are set to be impounded for participating in illegal activity. 

The crackdown comes after city council passed an ordinance to increase penalties for street racing. 

Drivers can face fines up to $10,000 on top of impound fees. 

