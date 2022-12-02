Families of fallen Chicago Police officers honored this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Through prayer and songs, Gold Star Families paid tribute to their loved ones who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

In a heartfelt moment, a number of Christmas trees were illuminated - shining a light on the names of more than 500 fallen officers etched onto the Chicago Police Memorial Wall near Soldier Field.

"I miss my husband, Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, so deeply during this time, said Gold Star Families Chairwoman Maria Marmolejo. "We miss the sharing of tasks and preparation, the excitement of giving and receiving gifts, the smiles across a dinner table - and most importantly, the shared laughs and memories."

Officer Eduardo Marmolejo was struck and killed by a South Shore Line train in December 2018, along with Officer Conrad Gary. Police said the officers were investigating a call of shots fired at the time of the incident.

Police Supt. David Brown was in attendance for the event Thursday night.