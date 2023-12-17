Chicago Lawn District police station unveils statue of dog honoring fallen officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new statue was unveiled on Sunday, honoring some of Chicago's fallen heroes.

Families of Chicago Police Sgt. Ed Dougherty, Officer Ella French, and Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso unveiled a dog statue inside the city's Chicago Lawn (8th) District station.

The colorful statue of a police K-9 sits atop the front desk of the police station, and is adorned with images of the three officers.

French was assigned to the Chicago Lawn District when she was shot and killed in the line of duty in August 2021.

Dougherty, who spent the majority of his 24 years on the force at the Chicago Lawn District, died last year by suicide.

Vasquez Lasso also was assigned to the Chicago Lawn District when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2023.

The statue in their honor bears a message honoring the city's men and women in blue:

"May this Canine remind all of the dedication and sacrifice made each day, by the 008th District Police Officers, who patrol, risk, and serve the citizens of Chicago Lawn, and the City of Chicago."