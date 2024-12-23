Chicago Police district hands out hundreds of toys to West Side kids at festive event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are helping give back this holiday season—with officers on the West Side teaming up with Toys or Tots and other organizations.

On Monday evening, officers handed out hundreds of toys to families who needed a boost.

Outside the Austin (15th) District police station, at 5701 W. Madison St., the holiday lights were bright this night before Christmas Eve. Inside, true Christmas spirit shone.

Boys and girls from the West Side turned out for huge toy giveaways—from bikes to Nintendo Switches.

"It's like candy at a candy store for them," said Ciara Johnson, who brought her children to the giveaway.

In all, 182 youngsters came to the police station by choice for this festive event. Everyone is well aware that when most people step foot inside the police station, it is for something negative.

"But this time, you come in for kids," said Johnson.

For Austin District Cmdr. Carlin Morse, the toys speak to a bigger picture of community policing.

"It makes my heart warm to know that we can touch citizens that way," said Cmdr. Morse. "As the commander of the 15th District, it lets us know we are taking the steps in order to do the right thing; to be able to bridge that gap; to be able to police in constitutional manner—and in a way that actually connects our community with our officers here."

The 15th District has been busy this holiday season—the toy giveaway on Monday night was only the latest one. This month, they have been bringing hundreds of Austin neighborhood children Christmas joy.

The police district teamed up with Toys for Tots and other Austin neighborhood nonprofits to bring out not one, but five different holiday toy giveaways this season.

A.N.C.H.O.R. Chicago is a proud partner.

"We go out we feed the homeless, provide safe environments for children—as you see, provide toys for children—just making sure the whole family is anchored and stable," said Hyson Harper of A.N.C.H.O.R. Chicago.

Every child walked away with an abundance of toys, while parents like Johnson left with a financial burden lifted.

"Because parents who don't have it, they can just come here and just pick toys out for their kids," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, the officers go home feeling accomplished.

"Because that's what it's about," said Cmdr. Morse. "It's about putting in the work to be able to have tangible results, to be able to drive crime down and connect with the community."

There were plenty of toys left over after the kids took their picks, but not to worry—they will not go to waste. in fact, all the toys left out Monday night will end up in the back seat of squad cars of 15th District officers.

Over the next two days while patrolling, those officers will hand out the toys to anyone in the community.