73 new Chicago police recruits, 124 newly promoted officers celebrate graduation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Latest class of CPD recruits graduates at Navy Pier
Latest class of CPD recruits graduates at Navy Pier 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A graduation ceremony was held Monday morning for dozens of new Chicago police recruits and recently promoted officers.

The department held a graduation ceremony at Navy Pier for 73 graduates of the police academy, as well as 24 promoted field training officers and 100 promoted sergeants.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and other command staff at the graduation ceremony.

