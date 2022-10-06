Chicago Police Department holding another round of in-person exams

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Police Department is holding another round of in-person exams starting two weeks from today.

The test will be given at all City Colleges on October 20, 21 and 22.

Anyone ages 21 to 39 are eligible to take the exam, which begins the process of becoming a Chicago police officer.

If you register in advance, you will get a study guide, but you can also register in-person. You can register here.

For morning sessions, doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. For afternoon sessions, doors open t 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Below are the following locations and dates:

Malcolm X College - 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Kennedy-King College - 6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Harry Truman College - 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Olive Harvey College - 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Harold Washington College - 30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Richard J. Daley College - 7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Wilbur Wright College - 4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022