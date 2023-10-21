Chicago Police search for man who walked along CTA Red Line tracks Sheridan to Addison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say trespassed onto the CTA Red Line tracks and damaged CTA property.

Police say the man walked onto the elevated tracks at Sheridan in the 900 block of West Addison on Thursday around 4:20 a.m. He then walked southbound on the tracks all the way to the Addison Red Line station.

He is now wanted for criminal trespass and damage to property.

The man is described as a white or Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet 1 inch tall. He is described as 150 to 170 pounds with a shaved head on the sides and dark brown or black hair and a dark brown or black mustache. He was wearing a dark blue quarter zip and white pants and dark shoes.

Chicago Police Department

Police released a photo of the subject Saturday in hopes of getting public help to locate him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives -- Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.