CPD officer among 3 hurt in multi vehicle crash involving CTA bus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is among three people taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash involving a CTA bus in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a squad car with lights and sirens on collided with a sedan near North and Central around 10:20 a.m.

The sedan, driven by a 19-year-old man, then ended up striking a nearby CTA bus.

The CPD officer and a man and woman were all hospitalized in good condition.

Three citations were issued in the crash.