CPD officer among 3 hurt in multi vehicle crash involving CTA bus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is among three people taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash involving a CTA bus in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.
According to the Chicago Police Department, a squad car with lights and sirens on collided with a sedan near North and Central around 10:20 a.m.
The sedan, driven by a 19-year-old man, then ended up striking a nearby CTA bus.
The CPD officer and a man and woman were all hospitalized in good condition.
Three citations were issued in the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.