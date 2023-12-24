Chicago Police, community group offer Christmas surprise family after tragedies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two years ago, Lisa Holmes and her husband got custody of their five grandchildren after their son was brutally murdered.

In September of this year, Holmes' husband died suddenly from a brief illness – leaving her alone with the kids.

Now, the community is coming together to create a Christmas miracle for the family.

Early Walker – a businessman and philanthropist, and the chief executive officer of the organization I'm Telling, Don't Shoot – connected with Holmes' family members to bring them out this Christmas Eve.

When they returned, they found their house decked out for Christmas – inside and outside.

Then, Chicago Police officers escorted four tow trucks decorated as reindeer - filled with toys and electronics for the kids.

"We found out about this family through CPD. Every year, they're nominating a different districts who nominate different families – and we'll pick the family," said Walker. "This particular story stuck out – just, you know, just the fact that five kids – we were told this particular family had given up on Christmas. They were just like, forget it – we'll try it again next year."

Walker said for the last 10 years, his organization has made it their mission to surprise kids who lost their parents to gun violence.