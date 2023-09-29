Watch CBS News
Chicago police commander demoted

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago police commander who was working a side security job at the Guaranteed Rate Field the night of a still-unsolved shooting during a White Sox game was demoted.

Chicago police confirmed to CBS 2 that John Spellman was demoted from commander to lieutenant.

Video from inside the ballpark shows the reaction after both two women were shot while they sat in the left field bleachers.

Police have yet to make any arrests and still don't know where the bullets came from.

An attorney for one of the victims said his client did not bring a gun inside the ballpark, and denies she had anything to do with a gun going off.

