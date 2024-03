Chicago police car hit by gunfire on South Side near Chicago State University

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Gunfire hit a Chicago police car on the South Side near Chicago State University early Monday morning.

Police said officers were driving in the 9400 block of Cottage Grove Avenue just before 3 a.m. when shots were fired. The back window of the marked police vehicle was shattered.

Police said officers were not injured and did not return fire.

No arrests have been made.