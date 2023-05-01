Watch CBS News
Chicago police board holding disciplinary hearing in Adam Toledo shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago police officer who shot and killed a teen will appear before the police board Monday.

Officer Eric Stillman is facing disciplinary charges for shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo during a foot chase in Little Village in 2021.

The charges claim Stillman broke several rules stemming from the shooting and recommend he be discharged.

A status hearing will take place at 10 a.m.

