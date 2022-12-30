Chicago police beef up presence ahead of New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) – The champagne is chilling, and the noisemakers are at the ready, but before New Year's Eve fun begins, Chicago police have a message: They're watching you.

More than 1,300 extra officers will be on patrol.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory broke down CPD's safety strategy for the holiday weekend.

The focus is on spots that draw large crowds like hotels, bars and Millennium Park. Officers will be there on horseback, on bikes and on foot to squash rowdy behavior. It's a security plan that goes into effect Friday night.

The show goes off at midnight, but the mischief could start hours before. New Year's Eve always brings a surge of downtown visitors. With more people, there are more opportunities for crime.

"Officers will be visible in all our retail corridors and residential areas in all parts of the city," said CPD Supt. David Brown.

Areas that Chicago police plan to heavily target include River North, Motor Row, Fulton Market and Clark and Halsted.

CPD is also specifically coordinating with Navy Pier, where crowds will gather for both fireworks outside and a big party inside the grand ballroom.

Places with alcohol are reminded to be careful about over-serving and more.

"All staff should be trained on best practices for maintaining occupancy and public safety and to report illegal activity by calling 911," said Ken Meyer, the city's commissioner of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

On the South Side, the Block Club at 74th and Indiana hopes to curb drunken mistakes or even worse, alcohol-fueled violence.

"The wayward activity that takes place happens as it gets closer to that 12 o'clock," said Block Club President Rodney Johnson.

The proposal is to close liquor stores a few hours before ringing in the new year.

Victory: "Do you think it's fair to ask a business to close early?"

Johnson: "Well, I don't think this is an uncommon situation or precedent. There are other neighborhoods where the exact same thing is happening and so it's just part of being good neighbors."

Again, 1,300 more officers than normal will be on patrol this weekend, starting Friday night.

CPD also wants to remind the public it is illegal and dangerous to shoot a gun in the air to kick off 2023, because as the superintendent said, what goes up, must come down.