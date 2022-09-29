Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.

Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.

The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.

The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.

It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly tried to rob the 44-year-old victim. Police said at one point, Solomon struck the victim in the head with a glass bottle, eventually stealing his money.

Police said the victim is unhoused and was hard to track down, but just 24 hours after the attack, at the same CTA stop, police said the suspect committed a similar crime.

In the second attack, Solmon allegedly struck a 46-year-old male victim in the face with a closed fist and took his personal property. CPD Chief Brendan Deenihan said Solomon went through the pockets of an individual sleeping on the train.

Police are still looking for the second suspect seen in the video of the first attack and are asking for the public's help. Anyone who recognizes that person is asked to call Chicago police.

Solomon faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, robbery, and theft. He is expected in bond court on Friday.