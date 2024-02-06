Chicago poet J. Ivy wins Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago poet and spoken word artist J. Ivy won his third Grammy on Sunday.

Ivy won for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for his 2023 album "The Light Inside." It's the second time he's won for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, a category he helped create.

"It felt like the dream is continuing on, and I'm just amazed that poetry has the spotlight on it the way it does. I'm honored to be a part of it," Ivy said on Monday.

Ivy also won a Grammy last year for Best Roots Gospel Album, but he said it doesn't feel like old hat yet to be a Grammy winner.

"Not at all. It's a dream. It don't get old," he said.

Ivy said he's been overwhelmed with gratitude to win three Grammys for his work.

"It's always been about the love and passion. When I first started, it was strictly that. It was discovering this new way to express myself, and find those feelings, uncover those feelings deep inside that I didn't know were there," he said. "And it was fun. You know, it was this fun, cool way to tell stories, and then share those stories, and you find that there's a commonality in what you're saying, and what people are hearing. So you just keep going, and then one thing leads next to the next, leads to the next, leads to the next, and then 30 years later, 31 years later you win a Grammys for it."