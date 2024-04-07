Best places to see the 2024 solar eclipse in Chicago, according to our meteorologists

On Monday, April 8, 2024, North America is in for a treat: a total solar eclipse. This rare event will cross the continent, producing moments of darkness in the middle of the day.

The best places to see the solar eclipse depend on where you are.

Is Chicago in the solar eclipse's path of totality?

Chicago is in for a particularly enchanting experience, albeit a partial one.

For the whole show, head south to southern Illinois.

The best places to see the solar eclipse in Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois, will be in the spotlight for maximum totality at 2:01 p.m., making it a hotspot for eclipse enthusiasts like yours truly, eager for an unobstructed view, weather permitting.

While Chicago won't be in the path of totality, it will still be a spectacular event.

In the city, the partial eclipse kicks off at 12:51 p.m., with the maximum at 2:07 p.m. and wrapping up at 3:22 p.m.

About 94% of the sun will be eclipsed during the maximum, casting a surreal glow across the city.

Meanwhile, downstate in Carbondale, it's a different story altogether.

They'll experience a total eclipse, with the partial beginning at 12:42 p.m., hitting maximum at 2:01 p.m., and wrapping up at 3:18 p.m.

Trust me, it's worth the five-hour drive for that 100% eclipse experience, and I'll be reporting live during our special coverage of the eclipse on CBS 2 and CBS News Chicago.

Looking for an event to view the eclipse? Here are some in the area and across the state.

How to keep safe while viewing the total solar eclipse

Remember to take care when viewing an eclipse. Dr. Ramon Lee, from Illinois Retina Associates, showed CBS 2 pictures of a patient with solar damage after staring at an eclipse.

Join CBS Chicago on April 8, 2024, to witness one of nature's most extraordinary displays—a total solar eclipse.