Lineup announced for Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The lineup for Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival were announced Monday.
Among the headliners are The Smile, Big Thief, Kelela and Bon Iver. Check out the full lineup here.
The music festival will run from July 21 to July 23 in Union Park.
You can get 1-day general amission tickets for $109 and 3-day general admission tickets for $209. You can buy tickets here.
