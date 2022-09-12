Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District's fall programming begins Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Park District's fall session for extracurricular activities kicks off Monday.

Students can enjoy everything from arts and crafts to sports, wellness, and nature activities.

The park district also offers classes for adults and seniors.

The fall session runs until December 11.

You can still register for programs on the Chicago Park District website. 

