Chicago Park District hosting teen job fair at Malcolm X College

CHICAGO (CBS) – We may have just arrived in spring but it's never too early to think about summer vacation.

If you're planning early, the Chicago Park District is looking for some extra hands.

The park district is hosting a teen job fair this afternoon.

It's looking to fill hundreds of positions including lifeguards, recreation leaders, and general laborers.

The fair is at Malcolm X College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it's free for teens ages 13 to 19.