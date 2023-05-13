Chicago Park District hosting swim test for prospective lifeguards in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is right around the corner!

As many are counting down until pools and beaches open, the Chicago Park District is preparing ahead of time by hiring lifeguards.

Those looking to become lifeguards can take the swim portion of the test today at Skinner Park in the West Loop.

In order to pass the test, you must be able to:

· Swim 200 yards in less than three-and-a-half minutes.

· Swim 20 yards underwater.

· Retrieve a ten-pound object.

· Rescue a submerged mannequin.

The test will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.