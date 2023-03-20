Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District now accepting applications for summer jobs

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's not too early for teens to start thinking about summer jobs.

The Chicago Park District wants those 16 and over to apply now. It just launched a new recruitment campaign for it's 2,500 seasonal jobs.

The jobs range from being a lifeguard at one of the city's beaches or neighborhood pools to working as a rec leader during summer camp at one of the 230 parks.

Junior laborers are also needed to help maintain the parks and green spaces.

You can apply at chicagoparkdistrict.com/summer-jobs

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:36 AM

