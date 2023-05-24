Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District still seeking lifeguards for beach season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago beaches don't officially open for the season until Friday morning at 11 a.m., but that didn't stop crowds from taking advantage of Tuesday's warm weather.

If you're looking for a summer gig, the Chicago Park District is looking for you.

Lifeguards are still needed for beaches and neighborhood pools.

They're also offering a $600 bonus.

To apply – visit the Chicago Park District website.

