Chicago Park District still seeking lifeguards for beach season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago beaches don't officially open for the season until Friday morning at 11 a.m., but that didn't stop crowds from taking advantage of Tuesday's warm weather.
If you're looking for a summer gig, the Chicago Park District is looking for you.
Lifeguards are still needed for beaches and neighborhood pools.
They're also offering a $600 bonus.
To apply – visit the Chicago Park District website.
