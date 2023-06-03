Chicago Park District hosting second in-person swim test for prospective lifeguards
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With summer temperature upon us, thousands of people are heading to the lakefront.
The Chicago Park District is still looking to hire more lifeguards
They're hosting another round of in-person swim tests today for lifeguard applicants.
There are a limited number of time slots still available today at Skinner Park.
You must register for a test time ahead of arrival.
Pools are scheduled to open on June 23.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.