Chicago Park District hosting second in-person swim test for prospective lifeguards

Chicago Park District holding second round of lifeguard swim test at Skinner Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With summer temperature upon us, thousands of people are heading to the lakefront.

The Chicago Park District is still looking to hire more lifeguards

They're hosting another round of in-person swim tests today for lifeguard applicants.

There are a limited number of time slots still available today at Skinner Park.

You must register for a test time ahead of arrival.

Pools are scheduled to open on June 23.