Chicago Park District taking applications for summer lifeguards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is still months away, but the Chicago Park District is taking applications for seasonal lifeguards at the city's beaches and pools.

The summer lifeguard season starts in May, and runs through early September. At the end of summer, seasonal lifeguards may have the opportunity for full-time jobs.

You must be at least 16 years old by next July in order to apply, and must pass a skills test to get certified. For the first time, you can register for a skills test as part of the application. For more information on how to become a Park District lifeguard, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/lifeguards.

Applicants must successfully complete a timed 200-yard swim, a 20-yard underwater swim, and retrieve an object underwater.

Free skills tests have been scheduled for Dec. 22, Feb. 3, and March 9 at various Park District pools.

The Park District is also launching the Lifeguard Explorers Training Program, to provide training for the skills needed to pass the lifeguard skills test.

The class will run for 15 sessions twice a week between Jan. 8 and March 1 at the following locations:

Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5-7 p.m.

Nash Park, 1833 E. 71st

Mondays & Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

Homan Square Community Center Park, 3559 W. Arthington

Mondays & Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

LaFollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave.

Thursdays 5-7 p.m. & Saturdays 12-2 p.m.

Anyone participating in the training program will get a $475 stipend for completing the program. Registration is available at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/lifeguard-explorers.

The Park District also offers basic swim lessons, starting at the age of 18 months.

Registration for winter swim lessons opened on Monday, and most classes start the week of Jan. 8.