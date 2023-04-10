Chicago Park District releases schedule of programs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark your calendars if you're trying to get into some popular https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ programs.

The Chicago Park District is out with some key dates. The full schedule of summer programs starts April 24. Then on May 1st, registration begins for all parks west of California |Avenue.

You can register the next day, May 2nd, for parks east of California Avenue.

Hello?! It's your New Year's resolution calling🤳- time for you to register for the Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Ave., #GoRun.



Register at https://t.co/2i7pS8Rq9E & join @CARARuns & @ChicagoParks at 9 am this Sat., April 15 for a free, timed 1-mile/ 5K race!