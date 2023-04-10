Chicago Park District releases schedule of programs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark your calendars if you're trying to get into some popular https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ programs.
The Chicago Park District is out with some key dates. The full schedule of summer programs starts April 24. Then on May 1st, registration begins for all parks west of California |Avenue.
You can register the next day, May 2nd, for parks east of California Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.