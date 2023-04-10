Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District releases schedule of programs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mark your calendars if you're trying to get into some popular Chicago Park District programs.

The Chicago Park District is out with some key dates. The full schedule of summer programs starts April 24. Then on May 1st,  registration begins for all parks west of California |Avenue.

You can register the next day, May 2nd, for parks east of California Avenue.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

