Chicago Park District, residents will meet to discuss pool repairs at Orr Academic High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the recent temps bringing extreme heat, residents in West Humboldt Park want repair work at the Orr Academy High School pool to get done sooner.

The neighbors want their kids to have access to a public pool near where they live -- like the one at Union Park.

A meeting will be held Thursday with the Chicago Park District about the repairs.

Community organizer Corey Braddock says having the Orr pool open soon will serve as a "safe haven" for kids.

The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Garfield Park's Golden Dome.  

