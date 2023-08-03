Chicago Park District hosting outdoor boxing event at Sheridan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Break out your boxing gloves.
The Chicago Park District is hosting its outdoor citywide boxing event.
Boxers ranging from ages 8 to 25 will battle it out in the ring at 22 boxing gyms across the city.
Each event features 10 fully refereed matches.
The matches will happen in Sheridan Park in Little Italy at 7 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.