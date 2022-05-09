Chicago Park District opens registration for summer camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The end of the school year is fast approaching, and it's time to register your child for some summer camp fun.

The Chicago Park District is offering a six-week long day camp, from July 5 to August 12. Online registration opened Monday morning at 9:00 for parks west of California Avenue.

City parks east of California begin registration on Tuesday. Due to limited space, only Chicago residents can sign up for camps this summer.

Financial assistance is available for families who need help.

Online registration for @ChicagoParks’ Summer Park Programs, including SUMMER DAY CAMP, for parks WEST of California Ave. kicks off at 9 am Today! For details, visit https://t.co/ZYLemmj47R #SummerInTheParks pic.twitter.com/D12eqaHCdu — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) May 9, 2022