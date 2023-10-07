Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District building new fieldhouse at Cragin Park in Belmont Cragin

By Jeramie Bizzle

New fieldhouse coming to Cragin Park in 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As demand grows for indoor programs in the Belmont-Cragin community, the Chicago Park District is building a new fieldhouse.

It's coming to Cragin Park and will replace the existing building.

The tennis courts will also be renovated at Cragin Park.

Construction on the $7 million project starts in January.

The new fieldhouse is expected to open in early 2025.

