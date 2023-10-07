Chicago Park District building new fieldhouse at Cragin Park in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As demand grows for indoor programs in the Belmont-Cragin community, the Chicago Park District is building a new fieldhouse.
It's coming to Cragin Park and will replace the existing building.
The tennis courts will also be renovated at Cragin Park.
Construction on the $7 million project starts in January.
The new fieldhouse is expected to open in early 2025.
