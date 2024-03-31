Migrants moved from two Chicago Park District facilities to allow return of services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Migrants are no longer staying at two of the city's five designated parks serving as temporary shelters.

The parks belong to the Chicago Park District once again after the city used them to house migrants since last May. Nearly 200 migrants were moved out of Piotrowski Park in Little Village and Leone Park in Rogers Park.

It's an effort to restore the parks and their services before summer.

Five parks across the city have housed migrants since last summer. Since then, services have been removed, suspended, or halted. Now that these two parks have been cleared of migrants, the Chicago Park District can restore programs and services to those in the community.

"Piotrowski Park is a gem of our community," said 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez. "It provides day camp in the summer and afterschool programs for many single parents who are working a job or two and need that help. Piotrowski Park is a Chicago Park. It's an institution here in the neighborhood. It's a needed institution for our young people to go after school, weekends."

Over the next few weeks, the city will continue to move migrants out of the Chicago parks and into shelters.

The 140 migrants from Piotrowski Park were moved to the old CVS shelter at 26th and Pulaski in Little Village. That site currently holds 160 migrants and has a capacity of 230.

The city says it is moving migrants into nearby shelters so students can stay in the same schools.