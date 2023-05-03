Chicago Park District offering incentives to lifeguards
CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's another looming lifeguard shortage as Chicago's beach season starts on Memorial Day weekend.
The Chicago Park District is offering incentives to make sure there are enough lifeguards.
A one-time $600 retention bonus will be paid to year-round lifeguards, and summer lifeguards, who stay on the job.
The park district says it is optimistic about the number of applications it's received, but only a portion of the qualified applicants have completed the required skills-test and certification.
