Chicago Park District offering incentives to lifeguards

CHICAGO (CBS)-- There's another looming lifeguard shortage as Chicago's beach season starts on Memorial Day weekend.

The Chicago Park District is offering incentives to make sure there are enough lifeguards.

A one-time $600 retention bonus will be paid to year-round lifeguards, and summer lifeguards, who stay on the job.

The park district says it is optimistic about the number of applications it's received, but only a portion of the qualified applicants have completed the required skills-test and certification.