Reports Break Down Numerous Claims About Sexual Abuse Among Chicago Park District Lifeguards, Say Former Supt. Mike Kelly Didn't Take Action Until 6 Months After Being Notified Of One Complaint

UPDATED 11/03/21 4:47 p.m.

By Adam Harrington and Tara Molina

CHCAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District has fired three senior managers following the release of two reports that detail sexual assaults among Park District lifeguards – and claim the former Park District superintendent took no action until six months after he had received a complaint about abuse.

The Third Quarter Report by the Chicago Park District Office of the Inspector General and an independent report by the Arnold & Porter Law Firm detailed multiple sexual assault claims by Park District lifeguards and what the Park District called "egregious mishandling of complaints" by management – as well as organizational failures that made it so the victims were not protected.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the reports detail scathing accusations of everything from sexual harassment to bullying among Chicago lifeguards, One woman called it a "culture" of violence and claimed there was a "code of silence."

Read The Reports Below (Warning: Reports contain offensive language and detailed descriptions of assault and abuse)

Report By Park District Office Of The Inspector General

Report By Arnold & Porter Law Firm

"Today marks a new day at the Chicago Park District," said Park District Interim General Supt. and Chief Executive Officer Rosa Escareño said in a news release. "I am committed to the highest level of accountability and transparency as we work tirelessly to rebuild trust with our employees and all the community members who rely on our parks. We must and we will do better- nothing is more important than protecting our employees and patrons, and letting them know that reports of improper and illegal conduct will be taken seriously and acted upon."

Escareño on Tuesday asked for the resignation of Park District Chief Programming Officer Alonzo Williams, who was notified by former Park District Supt. Mike Kelly about a sexual misconduct complaint as early as August 2019 and did not take corrective action. Escareño also fired two senior managers –Assistant Director of Recreation Eric Fischer and Beaches and Pools Unit Manager Adam Bueling – for also failing to take proper action with regard to sexual misconduct allegations.

The latter two top managers, were both were placed on emergency suspension last month, based on information Kelly received from the inspector general.

Kelly resigned as Park District superintendent earlier this month, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanded the Park District board fire him for his handling of the scandal.

Kelly's resignation came just weeks after Chicago Park District Inspector General Elaine Little resigned amid her office's ongoing investigation into widespread sexual harassment targeting female lifeguards.

Little's resignation came after WBEZ, Chicago Public Radio reported Little was herself under an investigation into "alleged conflicts and wrongdoing" upon leaving a post as director of investigations at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center three years ago.

In August, Kelly said the investigation by Little's office had resulted in disciplinary action against 42 employees since the probe into harassment among lifeguards began last March.

A total of 14 Park District employees have now been fired or prevented for rehire since this started, while four employees still under emergency suspension as investigations continue.

The two reports went into detail about multiple specific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, as well as harassment and hazing. There are a total of 27 open investigations right now.

The OIG report details four allegations that date back as far as 2015.

The report alleges that year, 20-year-old natatorium instructor sexually assaulted a 17-year-old female colleague at a party, and the victim was taunted and mocked about the assault by her coworkers the next day. The victim said she did not report the assault because she was ashamed and afraid, and had no faith that Park District supervisors would properly handle the complaint given the culture of the Aquatics Department.

Investigators later learned of another allegation involving the same instructor and another female lifeguard in 2019. This female lifeguard, 21 at the time, also said she did not report the incident because she did not think anyone would believe her, the report said. The Inspector General recommended that the instructor be fired and be designated as "do not rehire."

In another complaint dating back to 2016, a then 18-year-old male lifeguard is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague after offering to driving her home when she became intoxicated at a party. This victim was also mocked by her coworkers when she returned to work, the report said. The report added that the following summer, the same male lifeguard harassed her and gave her undesirable work assignments in what she believed was retaliation.

The female lifeguard declined to file a police report, and the male lifeguard was first placed on emergency suspension and then resigned, the report said. He declined to be interviewed for the investigation, but the OIG recommended that he too be placed on the "do not rehire" list.

Another 16-year-old female lifeguard reported that in 2020, she began a consensual intimate relationship with an 18-year-old male lifeguard and provided nude photos to him – only to have them shared widely on social media. This female lifeguard also reported the male lifeguard later sexually assaulted her in his car while driving her home.

Another female lifeguard, 19, also filed a complaint with the Park District claiming the same male lifeguard repeatedly harassed her, hectored other employees, and yelled at parkgoers. This lifeguard also went on to resign, and was recommended for the "do not hire" list.

The fourth complaint in the OIG report is the only one that has resulted in criminal charges so far. The report said this past August, investigators learned that a 32-year-old male lifeguard supervisor engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female lifeguard under his supervision.

Authorities announced last week that the supervisor, Mauricio Ramirez, 32, has been charged with one felony count each of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Former Chicago Park District supervisor Mauricio Ramirez is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old lifeguard multiple times over the summer of 2021. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Cook County prosecutors said Ramirez was the girl's supervisor as she was working as a lifeguard this summer, and was well aware of her age when he began talking to her in July, when she told him she was a 16-year-old junior in high school. Prosecutors said, on two occasions between July and September, Ramirez picked the girl up from her school in his car, and later pulled over and sexually assaulted her, before taking her home.

In August, he also drove her home from work, and on the drive home, he sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

In response to the OIG report, Escareño moved immediately to ensure the one male lifeguard still working for the Park District would be fired, and none of the four would be hired by the Park District in the future.

Meanwhile, the Arnold & Porter report went into further detail about multiple allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct among Park District lifeguards. The law firm said it found sufficient evidence that Kelly violated the Park District policy on sexual harassment by failing to report a complaint to the OIG until six months after he had first received it.

Williams, Fischer, and Bueling were likewise accused of failing to take proper action.

The complaint in this case came from a female lifeguard who reported that she was subjected to sexual harassment, assault, hazing, bullying, and other abuse while working at the Oak Street Beach.

The law firm report said on Aug. 30, 2019, Kelly received an email from the father of a female lifeguard – who was described as a friend of Kelly's and someone with whom he did business. The father advised that Kelly should send someone to remove a "fight song" that was posted on the wall of the lifeguard trailer at the Oak Street Beach "before press or somebody runs with it."

The female lifeguard's mother went on to detail the allegations. She said the lifeguards were required to memorize the "fight song," which is composed of a litany of graphic vulgarities, and chant it as they did push-ups every morning. The mother also said lifeguards – most of them female – were regularly thrown in a five-foot-deep hole in the sand where they were degraded by having sand thrown on them.

Lifeguards were also threatened with hazing – involving such indignities as having to stand on a ledge for five hours straight, the mother reported. She further reported that her daughter was thrown against a locker by an older male guard, and that lifeguards were given mocking, degrading awards at a staff banquet – which were so humiliating that one young woman went into the restroom and cried for the rest of the night.

The law firm report said Kelly responded to these complaints by forwarding the email to Williams with the message. "Take a look and let's discuss." The law firm said it found no evidence that any further action was taken at that point.

More than five months later on Feb. 7, 2020, the female lifeguard emailed Kelly and Fischer herself with the details of what she said had happened the summer before – when she was 17 years old. Her own report lined up with what her mother had reported the prior August, but she broke down more detail – including the names of about seven lifeguards who she said had participated in the misconduct.

The young woman also reported hazing rituals in which rookie lifeguards – who were usually underage – were forced to drink alcoholic beverages while singing the vulgar fight song repeatedly in push-up position until getting all the words right. She reported that pints of beer were taped to each rookie lifeguard's hands, and when she refused to drink them, a guard tried to force a bottle of vodka down her throat.

The young woman also reported being verbally abused with degrading names and other remarks, hit on the back of the neck "extremely hard" by a male lifeguard, and being threatened with retaliation if she did not drink alcohol or smoke marijuana, the law firm report said. She also detailed the practices of female lifeguards being thrown in a hole and having sand thrown at them, and the mocking awards at the end-of-the-season banquet.

The young woman expressed concern that someone could be killed or permanently injured by "the stupidity of the so-called professional lifeguards," that a girl could be sexually assaulted by lifeguards who are "high and not in the correct mental state," and that the abuse could drive someone to suicide, the report said.

Kelly sent the young woman's complaint to the OIG on March 19, 2020 – 41 days after he received it and six months after he first heard from the young woman's parents, the law form report said.

The law firm report also another female lifeguard who had been working with the Park District for six years sent a complaint to Mayor Lori Lightfoot about her experience on March 6, 2020, and sent the same complaint to Bueling three days later. The Mayor's office forward the complaint to Kelly on March 19, 2020, the report said.

In her complaint, this young woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a male lifeguard five years earlier when she was 17 and he was about 20, and was mocked for it by her coworkers afterward.

The young woman wrote, "there is a huge incidence of sexual violence within the Park District – from sexual harassment to sexual assault and rape," and reported that sexually inappropriate comments and jokes were common even during work hours. She also described a code of silence within the Park District in which no one spoke up about the inappropriate comments and there was little support for those who wanted to file reports.

"Employees see how the perpetrators of sexual violence are either getting promoted to management positions or being allowed to continue working at their current positions even after complaints are made about them," she wrote as quoted in the law firm report. "When complaints do get filed, repercussions are often mild. Most often employees are transferred to another location for a few days as 'punishment' but then prance right back where they came from."

Based on the response by Kelly and the other Park District officials, the report concluded they failed to take proper action with regard to the female lifeguards' complaints.

"We have a responsibility to take allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, and those in power failed in that duty and for that," Escareño said. "On behalf of the Chicago Park District, I am sorry."

Meanwhile in a statement released Monday, Chicago Park District Board President Avis LaVelle said the Park District owes "both a sincere apology and of a debt of gratitude to the brave young women who came forward to share their painful stories of humiliation and abuse at the hands of colleagues and supervisors as lifeguards in the Chicago Park District."

LaVelle said the female lifeguards' allegations were taken seriously from the point where they went to the OIG in March 2020, but the investigation ended up being "dysfunctional." She said in particular that the Park District OIG – which was set up in 2013 by Kelly and former Park District President Bryan Traubert – was not envisioned to investigate allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

"I was assured by former Supt. Mike Kelly throughout the process that management was taking the corrective steps to address these problems system-wide," LaVelle wrote. "What I never expected is that it would take so long to get to the point of holding accountable those who are responsible."

LaVelle wrote that in response to the failures in the investigation, the Park District Board is "seizing this opportunity to examine how our OIG office is structured, its scope of work, its accountability and its reporting relationship to the Chicago Park District and the Board of Commissioners."

"It was heart-breaking to learn of abuse inflicted on young people who, like me, came to the parks as a safe haven or for a wonderful summer job and it was shocking to learn how long this disgraceful conduct has existed," LaVelle wrote.

The Park District said it will utilize the findings from the reports to overhaul policies and procedures for investigating complaints of sexual harassment or assault. The plan calls for a new Office of Protection that will investigate sexual harassment and misconduct and all other prohibited cats.

"Critically, to help build a new workplace culture, the Park District is prioritizing the availability of support resources for survivors of sexual assault and ensuring that all employees are fully trained to prevent and report sexual assault," the Park District said.

Mayor Lightfoot also released a statement Tuesday afternoon, commending the female lifeguards who came forward with their complaints of abuse, and expressing outrage at the findings of the investigations.

"The results of the independent investigation released today confirm the accounts of the many young women who bravely stepped forward to reveal their truth, and called for righteous accountability. As I have repeatedly said, it was critical that this investigation of allegations regarding serious misconduct, and in some instances, criminal conduct, be treated with integrity and conducted with full independence. "I am outraged and appalled by these findings, particularly those that show that the people entrusted to lead the Park District were aware of these heinous allegations of bullying, intimidation, sexual harassment, and assault and chose to do very little in response. It is clear that all the way to the top of Park District senior leadership absolutely failed to take these complaints seriously. The investigations themselves were, until recently, also hampered by unacceptable layers of incompetence. "To the survivors, this investigation is the first step in the process of bringing justice, accountability, and healing. I made a promise that you will be believed, abusers will be held accountable, and that we will change the culture of our institutions to minimize any opportunity for harm to occur. This is the moment where that process begins. To the thousands of residents and families who rely on the Chicago Park District for high-quality programming every single day, I am working each and every day with the Interim leadership team and the Board to restore your trust in our world-class park system. "To our Parks employees, you deserve leaders who share your closely held values of protecting our children against predators and believing survivors of sexual abuse. Lastly, I want to thank the interim CEO and General Superintendent, Rosa Escareño, and the Park District Board for seeing these investigations to their conclusion, leading with transparency by releasing the reports, and taking swift and deliberate action in light of their findings. "As long as I am Mayor, I am committed to ensuring that leadership at every level of municipal government takes allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power seriously, and to doing everything in my power to protect employees, residents, and patrons."

On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said: "CCSAO continues to investigate allegations of sexual abuse, as well as, public corruption. The CCSAO has a dedicated line for those with information on sexual abuse at the Chicago Park District (312) 603-1944."