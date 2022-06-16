Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You may want to hit the pool this week with temperatures in the 90s, but there may not be enough lifeguards to them all safe enough to open.

The Chicago Park District announced it will increase the recruitment and retention bonus to $600 for new seasonal lifeguard applicants and existing lifeguards. The park district will also extend a $500 bonus for existing district employees who refer qualified candidates to work as lifeguards this summer.

The park district is also offering year-round employment status after the summer ends

Plus, you no longer have to live here to apply.

The park district is feeling the pinch of a national shortage of lifeguards. It also comes months after the park district said it created a new office of prevention and accountability to rebuild trust following abuse scandals.

You can apply for the open lifeguard positions online now.