Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage
Chicago Park District increasing incentives for open lifeguard positions amid shortage 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You may want to hit the pool this week with temperatures in the 90s, but there may not be enough lifeguards to them all safe enough to open.

The Chicago Park District announced it will increase the recruitment and retention bonus to $600 for new seasonal lifeguard applicants and existing lifeguards. The park district will also extend a $500 bonus for existing district employees who refer qualified candidates to work as lifeguards this summer.  

The park district is also offering year-round employment status after the summer ends

Plus, you no longer have to live here to apply.

The park district is feeling the pinch of a national shortage of lifeguards. It also comes months after the park district said it created a new office of prevention and accountability to rebuild trust following abuse scandals.

You can apply for the open lifeguard positions online now. 

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 5:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.