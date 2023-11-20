All Chicago Park District ice rinks to open by Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to lace up your skates and enjoy a favorite winter activity - ice skating begins at the Chicago Park District's outdoor rinks citywide this week.

Ice skating on the ribbon at Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph Dr., already started for the season this weekend. It will remain open until March 10.

On Friday, Nov. 24 – weather permitting – ice skating will also open for the other five outdoor Park District rinks. They are:

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 E. Midway Plaisance North

Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave.

The Park District noted that you can bring your own skates and skate for free at any of the aforementioned locations, or rent skates for $7 for all ages.

Programs are also available this year - including a learn-to-skate program with instructions on balance, forward stride, starting and stopping, and backward skating.

The Park District this year is also offering stick and puck and pond hockey, rat hockey, sled-assisted skating, and a free silver skates speed-skating competition.

Stick and puck offers access to the ice for practicing stickhandling, skating, and s hooting skills. Pond hockey is a non-contact pick-up hockey game with no slap shots allowed, while rat hockey is a pick-up game for adult p[layers in which slapshots are allowed and at least eight participants are required.

There are also senior skating events for those 50 and older.

The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink ice rink at Millennium Park, which is not managed by the Chicago Park District, opened this past Friday. At the Millennium Park rink city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events offers free skating lessons from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on most Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission to the Millennium Park rink is free, but online registration is required.

Meanwhile, two indoor Park District ice rinks are open year-round – the McFetridge Ice Rink at 3843 N. California Ave., and the Morgan Park Sports Center Ice Rink at 11505 S. Western Ave.