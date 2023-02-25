Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Park District hosting teen opportunity fairs at 3 city colleges

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District hosting teen opportunity fairs Saturday
Chicago Park District hosting teen opportunity fairs Saturday 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer break will be here before you know it, and the Chicago Park District wants to help teens stay busy.

Today, it's hosting 'Teen Opportunity Fairs' to help connect young people with summer jobs or volunteer work.

Opportunities include lifeguards, recreational leaders, and more.

The fairs will happen at three locations - including Truman and Kennedy King colleges from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Malcolm X College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's free for everyone 13 to 19 years old. 

First published on February 25, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.