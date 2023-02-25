Chicago Park District hosting teen opportunity fairs at 3 city colleges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer break will be here before you know it, and the Chicago Park District wants to help teens stay busy.

Today, it's hosting 'Teen Opportunity Fairs' to help connect young people with summer jobs or volunteer work.

Opportunities include lifeguards, recreational leaders, and more.

The fairs will happen at three locations - including Truman and Kennedy King colleges from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Malcolm X College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's free for everyone 13 to 19 years old.