Chicago Park District hosting Halloween events through the end of the month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is a couple of weeks away and the Chicago Park District has plenty of ways to celebrate.

From now until Oct. 31, various city parks will have haunted houses, parties, movie screenings, arts and crafts, and more.

There will also be a Halloween "On the Block" party.

Starting Oct. 24, a traveling van will visit neighborhoods offering trick-or-treaters a chance to enjoy games and candy.

Below are the locations and times:

Monday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Davis Square Park

Renaissance Park

Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Kilbourn Park

Meyering Park

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Willye B. White Park

Rosenblum Park

Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Franklin Park

Columbus Park

Friday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Piotrowski Park

Carver Park

More information on the Halloween-themed events can be found on the Chicago Park District website.