Chicago Park District announces class, program lists for fall session
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to start thinking about fall as the Chicago Park District announces its programs for the new session.
The session runs from Sept. 5 through Dec. 10.
The list of classes is now available on the Chicago Park District's website.
That includes after-school programs, swim classes, arts in the parks, sports, and nature programs.
Online registration begins on Monday.
