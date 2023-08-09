Watch CBS News
Chicago Park District announces class, program lists for fall session

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to start thinking about fall as the Chicago Park District announces its programs for the new session.

The session runs from Sept. 5 through Dec. 10.

The list of classes is now available on the Chicago Park District's website.

That includes after-school programs, swim classes, arts in the parks, sports, and nature programs.

Online registration begins on Monday.

August 9, 2023

