Chicago Park District hosting citywide boxing showcase in Wicker Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Get ready to dust off your boxing gloves.

The Chicago Park District is hosting the first of its citywide boxing showcases.

This time, no boys are allowed in the ring.

Watch as the city's top female youth boxers face off on the West Side.

It starts at 7 p.m. in Wicker Park.

If you can't make it today, you can catch other showcases this month on July 20 and 27. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 9:52 AM

