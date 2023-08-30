Chicago Park District hosting boxing exhibition at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District's boxing series continues at Daley Plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

The exhibition will take place right in the shadow of the Picasso statue.

Since late May, local athletes have been duking it out at several city parks.

The rumbles are hosted, coached, and refereed by staff from the Chicago Park District.

Anyone interested in stepping into the ring can visit one of the Park District's 22 boxing gyms across the city.