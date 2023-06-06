USABA helping bring growing Paralympic sport of blind soccer to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blind soccer has been played in the Paralympics since 2004, but the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will feature the first-ever U.S. blind soccer team.

As CBS 2's Jori Parys reports, some of its future players could be developing in Chicago.

It was all smiles at Midway Plaisance Park in the Hyde Park neighborhood for day one of an event that's first of its kind.

"We're bringing a sport that's brand new across the United States into the city, in order to help high school kids who are blind and visually impaired experience a new sport," said Molly Quinn, CEO of the United States Association of Blind Athletes, which is teaching blind soccer.

Blind soccer is being taught to all ages through drills at clinics put on by the Chicago Park District, in partnership with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.

"The USABA partners with variety of organizations across country. It's different in every context to put on clinics like this, and it's really exciting for us, being headquartered here in Chicago, actually getting to see some of the funding in action," said Melissa Radke, director of grants and member programs at U.S. Soccer.

What's amazing is how these athletes sense the action on the pitch through sound.

"This is a 5v5 game. The ball does have a rattle in it, so it's definitely a little bit different. All athletes have to have a blindfold on, whether they're completely blind or not," said Sheena Hager, programming event coordinator for the Park District's adaptive sports and recreations program.

"You can see that they know where the ball is based on it being rattled, and then they're going to have coaching on the sidelines so that they understand which ends the goals at," Quinn said. "This is the only sport for blind and visually impaired athletes where they're actually running freely. In other sports, like running track and field, you're actually tethered to a sighted guide."

These clinics not only offer an opportunity to learn soccer, but aim to help build a foundation for the future of a growing sport.

"We would like to develop a team here in Chicago. We do have a national team for the first time this year, so it's super exciting. It is a Paralympic sport, and it's growing, so these kids have an opportunity to continue to grow with the sport," said Hager.

"This is grassroots development at its finest. There could be an athlete here from Chicago that gets invited to a national team ID camp, and that's why these sites are also across the country. And this is one of seven sites across United States that is building blind soccer," Quinn said.

Until then, the goal is simple.

"Making sure the kids are having fun, and enjoying what they're doing. So giving opportunity to do something that they may not be able to do any other time. So that's what it's all about," Hager said.

The clinics held over three days were free. If you are interested in learning more about the sport or volunteering with USABA, visit their website: usaba.org.