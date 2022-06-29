Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.
The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.
The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home.
"Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from the summer heat," said General Superintendent Rosa Escareño in a statement. "This plan allows us to maximize our limited workforce to open as many pools as possible so that families across the city have access to and can enjoy neighborhood pools this summer as well as the beaches."
The 37 pools set to open citywide include 15 indoor and 22 outdoor pools.
The district will open four larger pools at Portage Park, Humbolt Park, McKinley Park and Norwood Park to accommodate more visitors. The remaining pools will be small to mid-size pools.
Most pools will be open to the public five days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Days of operation will be determined by park hours and staff capacity.
- Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St. in Austin
- Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd St. in Avalon Park
- Avondale Park, 3516 W. School St. in Avondale
- Blackhawk Park, 2318 N. Lavergne Ave. in Belmont Cragin
- California Park, 3843 N. California Ave. in Irving Park
- Carver Park, 939 E. 132nd St. in Riverdale
- Chase Park, 4701 n. Ashland Ave. in Uptown
- Davis Square, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. in New City
- Douglass, 1401 S. Sacramento Ave. in North Lawndale
- Eckhart Park, 1330 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town
- Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Douglas
- Fernwood Park, 10436 S. Wallace Ave. in Roseland
- Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. in Near West
- Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St. in Auburn Gresham
- Gompers Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave in North Park
- Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St. in Clearing
- Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. in Englewood
- Hayes Park, 2936 W. 85th St. in Ashburn
- Holstein Park, 2200 N. Oakley Ave. in Logan Square
- Homan Square Park, 3559 W. Arthington in North Lawndale
- Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Humboldt Park
- Kennedy Park, 11320 S. Western Ave. in Morgan Park
- Lafollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave. in Austin
- Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave. in West Englewood
- Mann Park, 3035 E. 130th St. in Hegewisch
- McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave. in Bridgeport
- McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd. in McKinley Park
- Nash Community Center Park, 1833 E. 71st St. in South Shore
- Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave. in Norwood Park
- Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave. in West Englewood
- Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St. in South Lawndale
- Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. in Portage Park
- Pulaski Park, 1419 W. Blackhawk St. in West Town
- River Park, 5100 N. Francisco Ave. in Albany Park
- Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison Ave. in Dunning
- Taylor Park, 39 W. 47th St.in Grand Boulevard
- Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St. in South Deering
