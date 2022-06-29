Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.

The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.

The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home.

"Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from the summer heat," said General Superintendent Rosa Escareño in a statement. "This plan allows us to maximize our limited workforce to open as many pools as possible so that families across the city have access to and can enjoy neighborhood pools this summer as well as the beaches."

The 37 pools set to open citywide include 15 indoor and 22 outdoor pools.

The district will open four larger pools at Portage Park, Humbolt Park, McKinley Park and Norwood Park to accommodate more visitors. The remaining pools will be small to mid-size pools.

Most pools will be open to the public five days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Days of operation will be determined by park hours and staff capacity.