New text alert system launches for Chicago parents

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New text alert system launches for Chicago parents
New text alert system launches for Chicago parents 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new initiative called "Parents for Chicago" is working to notify parents when a teen takeover is happening.

Parents can subscribe to alerts by texting "CHICAGOKIDS," one word, to 21000. It's similar to the Amber Alert system.

Parents can also give information by emailing ParentsForChicago@gmail.com.

The system is being funded by the nonprofit I'm Telling, Don't Shoot.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 6:17 PM

