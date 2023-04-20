New text alert system launches for Chicago parents

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new initiative called "Parents for Chicago" is working to notify parents when a teen takeover is happening.

Parents can subscribe to alerts by texting "CHICAGOKIDS," one word, to 21000. It's similar to the Amber Alert system.

Parents can also give information by emailing ParentsForChicago@gmail.com.

The system is being funded by the nonprofit I'm Telling, Don't Shoot.