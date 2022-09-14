Chicago opens COVID and flu immunization clinics throughout the city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As the fall flu season approaches, Chicago health officials want people to get immunized and have set up clinics around the city to make that happen.

For those who have yet to get their COVID boosters, they can get that at the same time.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has more than 75 flu and COVID-19 clinics set up to open this weekend and will stay open over the next two months where Chicagoans can get their shots at no cost.

"We know that Australia, which has opposite seasons to the Northern Hemisphere, is having a bad flu season right now, which suggests we may have a bad flu season this fall and winter. This is not the year to skip your flu vaccine," said CDPH Commissioner Doctor Allison Arwady. "Getting your flu shot, in addition to being up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccines, helps protect from serious illness as we enter the winter months."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and CDPH recommends anyone six months or older to get the flu vaccine by the end of October.

The updated COVID-19 vaccines are available for people aged 12 and at least two months after finishing their primary vaccinations. That includes two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), two doses of Novavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) – or two months after their last booster dose.

Clinics at City Colleges of Chicago will offer flu shots, Pfizer and Moderna for children six months through four years old, and Pfizer vaccines and the updated booster doses to all eligible Chicagoans.

The clinics are open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDPH said registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

A $50 gift card may be offered for booster doses, depending on availability and eligibility.

*Saturday, September 17: Harry S. Truman College (1145 W. Wilson Ave.) and Malcolm X College (1900 W. Jackson Blvd.)

*Saturday, September 24: Richard J. Daley College (7500 S. Pulaski Rd.) and Wilbur Wright College (4300 N. Narragansett Ave.)

*Saturday, October 1: Kennedy King College (6301 S. Halsted St.)

*Saturday, October 8: Arturo Velasquez Westside Technical Institute (2800 S. Western Ave.) and Olive Harvey College (10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.)

*Saturday, October 15: Harry S. Truman College

*Sunday, October 16: Malcolm X College

*Saturday, October 22: Richard J. Daley College and Wilbur Wright College

*Saturday, October 29: Kennedy King College

Other clinic dates and sites include:

*September 15: Northwest Regional Senior Clinic (3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

*September 16: Edgewater Senior Clinic (5917 N. Broadway) and Kelvyn Park Senior Clinic (2715 N. Cicero Ave.)

September 27: 21st Ward Office (9011 S. Ashland Ave.) and 27th Ward Site (4 N. Western Ave.)

September 28: Chicago Temple (77 W. Washington St.) and St. Ita Catholic Church (5500 N. Broadway)

September 29: Near North Library (310 W. Division) and New Foundation of Hope (8146 S. Kedzie)

September 30: 1st Ward Office (1958 N. Milwaukee Ave.) and Merlo Library (644 W. Belmont)

CDPH has a site where people can also find where they can get their shots at Chicago.gov/VaxCalendar, or residents can call 312-746-4835. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at healthcare providers and pharmacies across the city and can be found at Vaccines.gov.

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax