Chicago's O'Hare International Airport added to CDC nasal swabbing program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some international travelers landing at O'Hare International Airport will again be tested for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases upon landing.

The Centers for Disease Control is now asking passengers to volunteer for their noses to be swabbed – and to answer questions about their travel.

The program already operates at six airports, and O'Hare and Miami International Airport have now been added.

The CDC hopes the effort will provide more information about respiratory infections coming in particular out of South America, Africa, and Asia.

The CDC's Allison Taylor Walker said adding Chicago and Miami the effort will be helpful in a world where global infection surveillance is not as strong as it once was.