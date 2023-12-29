Chicago to offer plenty of New Year's Eve activities

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Police Department has a safety strategy for crowds celebrating New Year's Eve.

CPD officers will be deployed all across the city while ringing in the new year. Police wouldn't share how many officers, citing security concerns, but did say there will be additional officers coming from specialized units. As the city pans for big crowds on Sunday, it will be jam-packed with celebrations.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan walked through the highlights from football to fireworks.

The last day of 2023 can be as busy as you make it. You can start with the New Year's Eve 5K.

Runners will cross the lakefront finish line with plenty of time to catch a noon kickoff at Soldier Field for the Bears-Falcons game. No matter what happens on the field, Chicago will find reasons to celebrate.

"It's going to be a big weekend," said Ann Hickey, of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "It is going to be for everyone, New Year's Eve."

Hickey encouraged folks to take public transportation if they were planning to travel downtown. She also recommended making a stop at the Merchandise Mart.

"From 7:30 until 11:55, we'll actually have artists being projects on the Art on the Mart, and if you haven't had an opportunity to see this in the last five years, this is the time to do it."

At midnight, the city will put on a fireworks display from six bridges along the Chicago River, but the view will also be pretty sweet at Navy Pier.

The skies over Lake Michigan may have been cloudy and gray on Friday, but come New Year's Eve, they'll light up with the help of 100,000 pyrotechnics.

"The firework display is just so astonishing to see, and so it's just a beautiful way to say happy new year to everyone," said Felicia Bolton, with Navy Pier.

Bolton said the show will go on for 10 minutes.

"You can watch it from anywhere along Navy Pier," Bolton said.

Navy Pier is also hosting its share of parties.

"Offshore has an amazing gala that they're going to take place," Bolton said. "It's going to be DJs there. Aon Grand Ballroom, it's going to be Big Night Chicago. Bar Sol has a wonderful party, and then, of course, Odyssey on the boats. It's going to be absolutely phenomenal."

There will be a lot to take in on the last day of the year.

"There is no place like Chicago to celebrate New Year's," Bolton said.