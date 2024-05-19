Mother, child kidnapped on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and her child were kidnapped on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday afternoon, Chicago Police say.

A woman and her child, both of unknown age, were inside an apartment before being forced into an SUV by two unknown males, a witness told police.

It happened in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue around 4:39 p.m.

The kidnappers fled southbound from the location with the two victims, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.