Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's North Side

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found stabbed in Chicago Saturday evening. 

The man, who has not been identified, was found in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road with multiple wounds to the body. 

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, police said. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 2:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.