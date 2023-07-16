Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found stabbed in Chicago Saturday evening.
The man, who has not been identified, was found in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road with multiple wounds to the body.
He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.